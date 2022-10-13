More Tipperary athletics success for Suzanne Shine and Mossy Bracken

The cross country scene moved to the Turnpike last Sunday for the County Intermediate Championships, hosted by Moycarkey Coolcroo AC.

The athletes had to contend with strong winds and heavy rain that made the races very challenging. Great admiration is due to all the athletes for competing in such demanding conditions and great credit is also due to all the officials for ensuing that the whole event went off like clockwork.

In the women’s race, which attracted a very good entry, the early pace was set by the County Novice champion, Suzanne Shine of Clonmel AC, with the chasing pack consisting of Sharon Cantwell of Moyne AC, Mary Louise Ryan of Mooreabbey Milers AC, Lisa Quinlan of Moyne AC and Patricia Ryan of Dundrum AC.

Midway through the first lap Suzanne was joined by Sharon Cantwell of Moyne, the 2021 County Novice champion and they ensured that the pace was strong. Midway through the race, Suzanne Shine increased the pace and soon opened a gap on the chasing pack. Suzanne maintained that strong pace all the way to win very convincingly in 20 mins 15 secs.

This was a very good performance by Suzanne, who has shown great improvement over the country this year. She achieved the double success of County Novice and County Intermediate titles in the same year, a brilliant achievement.

Midway through the final lap Mary Louise Ryan of Mooreabbey Milers moved into second place and maintained that tempo to win the silver medal in 20 mins 27 secs, with Sharon Cantwell of Moyne AC winning the bronze medal in 20 mins 32 secs.

Mary Keane of Dundrum AC was fourth in 20 mins 54 secs, Catherine Fogarty of Dundrum was fifth in 21 mins 11 secs and Sarah Whelan of Clonmel AC was sixth in 21 mins 17 secs.

In the team event with three to score, and with Sareen Walsh of Clonmel AC finishing 8th in 21 mins 51 secs, this ensured that the cup would reside by the Suir for another twelve months. The silver medals were won by the Dundrum team of Mary, Catherine and Emily Leahy, 13th (23:34). The Moroeabbey Milers AC team of Mary Louise, Marie O’Shea 7th (21:39) and Tricia Ryan 15th (24:03) won the bronze medals.

The men’s race also attracted a very good entry. Right from the off, Mossy Bracken of the host club made his intentions known as he went into the lead straight away and set a strong pace, with only Barry Hartnett of Mooreabbey Milers going with him. Behind them the chasing pack consisted of Eugene O’Keeffe (Carrick-on-Suir), Eamon Morrissey and Martin Keane of Dundrum along with the Mooreabbey Milers duo of Tom Blackburn and Thomas Mulcahy. Going out on the second lap Mossy had a commanding lead and he made every stride a winning one when coming home a very worthy and convincing winner of the 8k race in 26 mins 46 secs to the delight of the home supporters.

Mossy added this coveted title to the County Novice title won so impressively in Galbally a week earlier and on this form he should have a great season ahead of him.

Barry Hartnett also maintained a strong pace to win the silver medal in 27 mins 45 secs. The destination of the bronze medal was decided on the final lap, with Eamon Morrissey of Dundrum AC getting the better of Tom Blackburn of Mooreabbey Milers to finish third in 28 mins 46 secs, with Tom finishing fourth in 29 mins 4 secs. Then we had Martin Keane of Dundrum fifth (29:13) and Eugene O’Keeffe of Carrick-on-Suir sixth (29:28).

In the team event Mooreabbey Milers packed very well and retained the cup for another year with their team of Barry, Tom, Thomas Mulcahy 7th (29:30) and Ger Hanley 11th (30:25). The silver medals were won by the Dundrum quartet of Eamon, Martin, Colm Bradshaw 9th (29:55) and Jim Halley 14th (31:41).

The bronze medals were won by the host club, Moycarkey Coolcroo AC.