CCTV issues hinder prosecutions in Thurles says Tipperary councillor
Thurles Independent councillor Jim Ryan has said issues with CCTV in Thurles town hinder prosecutions.
At this week’s sitting of Tipperary County Council, Cllr Ryan said the CCTV in Liberty Square is not working and called for it to be upgraded.
He said victims of crimes had contacted him to say they had been told the CCTV did not capture incidents and so could not be solved.
“It’s farcical to say there is CCTV, but it's not working,” said Cllr Ryan.
A spokesperson for Tipperary County Council said he would take the issue back to the district.
