Tipperary gardaí issue alert to vehicle owners following thefts from cars on same road
The gardaí in Tipperary are investigating thefts from two cars were reported at Church Road, Nenagh, last Saturday.
The incidents happened around 12pm.
Gardaí are examining CCTV footage and appealing for witness information.
Motorists are reminded to ensure their vehicles are locked and to not leave valuable items visible to passers-by.
