Tipperary deaths and funeral details, October 14

Mary Madden (née Ryan Morgan)

Cappanuke, Murroe, Limerick / Tipperary

Mary Madden (nee Mai Joe Ryan Morgan) (Cappanuke, Murroe, Co. Limerick) passed away on the 26th September 2022 in the UK, in her 93rd year. Wife of the late Michael. Predeceased by her parents Anne and Con, brothers Sonny, Michael, Patrick, John Joe and Richie, sisters Peggy and Bridget. Sadly missed by her loving children John, Mickey and Ann, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, many beloved grandchildren Grace, Martha, Aoife, Niall, Aine, Orla, Alicia and Caitlin, brother Anthony, nephews, nieces, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends in Ireland and Birmingham UK.

Rest in Peace

Mary will arrive in Holy Family RC Church Small Heath, Birmingham on Monday 17th October at 6.00 pm. Funeral Service on Tuesday 18th October at 9.30 am with interment at Widney Manor Cemetery, Solihull at 11.30 am. Family flowers only, donations for Alzheimer’s UK, C/o William H Painter, 398 Yardley Road, South Yardley, Birmingham. Holy Family RC Church Live Link: https://www.holyfamilyparishbirmingham.co.uk/live-streaming

Eileen Whelan

Springfield, Clerihan, Clonmel, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Eileen Whelan, Bramleigh Lodge, Cahir and formerly Springfield, Clerihan, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary, October 13th 2022 Eileen died peacefully in the care of the wonderful staff at Bramleigh Lodge. Predeceased by her mother Ellen and her aunt Alice and uncle David. Eileen is mourned and sadly missed by her neighbours and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing at Lonergans Funeral Home, Cashel this Friday from 6pm to 7:30pm. Requiem mass will be celebrated for Eileen on Saturday in Church of Our Lady Queen, New Inn at 10:30am followed by burial afterwards in New Inn Cemetery.

Gus O'Shea

Croke Street, Thurles, Tipperary

Peacefully after a short illness. In the wonderful care of the staff of Tipperary University Hospital, Clonmel. Predeceased by his brothers Ned, Sean and Pat. Deeply regretted by his loving family wife Kitsy, daughter Monica (Hickey, Graiguefrehane, Loughmore) and son Pat (Loughmore), grandchildren Aaron, Colm and Brannoc, son-in-law Philip, sisters-in-law especially Ann (Killahara), brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May He Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Friday 14th Oct. from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at the Church of St. Joseph & Brigid, Bothar na Naomh, Thurles at 7.45pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday 15th at 10am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's cemetery, Thurles. The Mass can be viewed at www.thurlesparish.ie.

John Tipp Kirwan

Killarney Street, City Centre, Dublin / Roscrea, Tipperary

Formerly of Ashmere, Roscrea, Co. Tipperary.

Pre-deceased by his Mam, Dad, sister and brother.

Sadly missed by his sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law and his extended family and all his friends in Dublin.

Reposing in Tierney's Funeral Home, Roscrea (E53 NY70), on Friday evening from 5.30pm with removal at 7.00pm, arriving to Curraguneen Church (E53 XK81) at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday morning at 11.00am followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

John Hitchens

Clairin, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Patricia and loving children Emer, Avril and Aidan, sister Rose, son's in law Bryan and Anthony, daughter in law Caroline, grandchildren Ava, Kayla and Stefan, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace

Reposing at Walsh's Funeral Home,Carrick-on-Suir on Friday, the 14th October, from 5.30pm to 6.30pm. Arriving Saturday the 15th October at the Island Crematorium, Cork for Prayer service followed by Cremation at 1pm. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Ock Ward WUH.

Mary Duggan (née Caulfield)

55 Main Street, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary

Predeceased by her husband Cyril. Sadly missed by her loving son Thomas, brother Tom, sisters Kit and Margaret, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May she rest in peace

Arriving at St Nicholas' Church, Carrick on Suir, on Saturday, the 15th October, for requiem Mass at 10.30am followed by burial afterwards in St Mary's Cemetery.

Brigid (Breeda) Callanan (née Wallace)

Bouladuff, Thurles, Tipperary

and formerly of Stoneford, Co. Kilkenny. Peacefully in the care of the staff at St. Theresa's Nursing Home Thurles.

Beloved wife of the late Eddie (2009). She will be remembered by her sons Ian and Bill, daughter Pauline (Fulham), daughters-in-law Ailis and Rosita, son-in-law Simon. Grandchildren Anna, Grainne, Tom, Padraic and Diarmaid. Deeply regretted by her sisters-in-law Kitty, Maura, Claire and Josephine. Brother-in-law Jack, many nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and close friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Kennedy's funeral home Borrisoleigh (E41 VX81) on Sunday from 5:00pm with removal at 7:30pm to the church of St. Laurence O'Toole, Munroe (E41 RC96)

Requiem mass on Monday at 11:30am followed by interment in St. Michaels Cemetery Bouladuff.

Breeda's Mass will be live streamed on

http://www.drominch.com/



