BREAKING: Planning application lodged for glamping pods site in Tipperary

A planning application has been lodged for a glamping pods site in Tipperary.
Further Space Limited made the application for six glamping pods, a car parking area on existing hardstanding, an on-site waste water treatment and percolation area, bin storage area, signage including a visitor notice board and all associated site work at Brookfield, Coolbawn, Nenagh, Tipperary.
A decision is due by Tipperary County Council by September 5.
