Crack on with Bord Bia Quality Assured eggs this Friday

RECIPE 1: Baked Eggs with Feta and Harissa

Harissa is a smokey, hot chili paste that originated in Tunisia, North Africa. As well as being used to add heat and spice to dishes, It can also be used as a dip or marinade.

Serves: 4

Time: 30 minutes

4 medium eggs

2 tablesp. rapeseed or olive oil

1 red onion, cut in half and thinly sliced

2 garlic cloves, peeled and chopped

1 teasp. turmeric

1 teasp. ground coriander

1 teasp. ground cumin

½ teasp. ground cinnamon

1 tablesp. harissa paste

500g tomatoes, roughly chopped

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

A handful of coriander leaves, roughly chopped

100g feta cheese

To serve:

Extra coriander leaves for garnish

Potato Wedges and salad

Heat a little oil in a medium oven-proof frying pan, add the onion and garlic and cook over a medium heat for about 3-4 minutes until they begin to soften. Add the turmeric, ground coriander, cumin and cinnamon and stir well before adding the harissa paste. Then add the tomatoes, season with a little salt and pepper and give everything a good stir. Cover the pan and allow the sauce to cook for 5-6 minutes, stirring occasionally to prevent sticking.

Preheat the oven to Gas Mark 4, 180°C (350°F).

Mix the coriander through the sauce. Then add chunks of feta. Make 4 dips in the surface with the back of a spoon and crack the eggs into the dips. Season the eggs with a little salt and black pepper. Bake for 8-10 minutes until the whites of the eggs are firm and the yolks are still runny.

Remove from the oven, sprinkle over the coriander leaves and serve with potato wedges and salad.

For more inspirational recipes visit BordBia.ie/recipes

RECIPE 2: Mushroom, Leek and Egg Tart

The flavours of the mushrooms and leeks combine beautifully with the runny egg yolk. Perfect for lunch or dinner.

Serves: 4

Time: 45 minutes

5 medium eggs

1 x 375g puff pastry sheet

1 tablesp. rapeseed or olive oil

25g butter

1 large leek

4 large flat mushrooms, peeled and sliced

1 teasp. thyme leaves, chopped

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

60g crème fraîche or mascarpone

1 tablesp. Dijon mustard

Zest of ½ lemon

60g mature cheddar cheese, grated

Chopped chives, for garnish

Heat the oven to 190ᵒC (375ᵒF).

Beat one egg in a small bowl for the egg wash.

Lay the puff pastry out a large baking sheet. Cut a 2 cm strip from the perimeter of the puff pastry from each of the four sides. Brush the remaining puff pastry with the egg wash then prick all over with a fork to prevent puffing. Place the pastry strips along the edge of all four sides to form a border that is raised, gently pressing to seal. Trim the excess and brush the border with the remaining egg wash. Chill in the fridge for 5 minutes.

Transfer the baking sheet to the oven and bake until the pastry is puffed and golden. This will take approximately 10 minutes.

While the pastry is baking, heat half the oil and butter in a frying pan until gently foaming. Cut the leek in half lengthways then thinly slice and add to the frying pan. Cook over a medium high heat, stirring and shaking the pan occasionally, until the leeks soften and turn pale golden at the edges. Transfer to a bowl.

Add the remaining oil and butter to the frying pan. Then add the mushrooms and cook for 4-5 minutes until they soften. Add back in the leeks and the thyme and season.

Mix the crème fraîche, mustard and lemon zest in a small bowl and season with salt and pepper. Working within the border, spread this mixture over the pastry.

Spoon the leek and mushroom mixture over the surface of the pastry. Make 4 dips for the eggs

then crack the eggs into them. Sprinkle over the cheese. Bake until the egg whites are firm and the yolks are still runny. This will take about 15-17 minutes.

To serve: Sprinkle over some chives. Cut the tart into quarters and serve immediately with a green salad.

For more inspirational recipes visit BordBia.ie/recipes

RECIPE 3: Potato, Red Pepper, Cumin and Mustard Seed Frittata

This mixture is also perfect for mini frittatas for lunch boxes and snacks. Simply pour the mixture into a well-oiled muffin tin and bake for 10 minutes at 180ᵒC.

Serves: 4

Time: 45 minutes

8 eggs

4 tablesp. rapeseed or olive oil

600g potatoes, peeled and diced into 2cm cube

1 large onion, peeled and finely chopped

2 red peppers, deseeded and diced into 2cm cubes

2 teasp. mustard seeds

2 teasp. cumin seeds

1 teasp. red chilli flakes

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

2 tablesp. fresh coriander, chopped

½ teasp. garam masala

Tomato and Coriander Salad

2 scallions, sliced

400g cherry tomatoes, quartered

1 tablespoon fresh coriander leaves, roughly chopped

1 teasp. red chilli flakes

1 garlic clove, peeled and crushed

2 tablesp. olive oil

Juice ½ lime

½ teasp. garam masala

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 teasp. nigella seeds, optional

TO SERVE: Crusty bread

Heat the oil in a 25cm heavy based, non-stick frying pan. Add the potatoes, onion and peppers. Then stir through the mustard seeds, cumin and chilli flakes and season with salt and freshly ground black pepper. Cover and cook over a low heat for 10 to 15 minutes until the potatoes are soft but not brown. Stir occasionally to prevent anything from sticking.

Meanwhile whisk the eggs in a large bowl. When the potato mixture is cooked, using a slotted spoon, add it to the eggs along with the coriander and garam masala. Mix well and add a little more seasoning.

Preheat the grill to medium.

To cook the frittata: You can use the same frying pan to cook the frittata. Heat it over a medium heat. If there is a little oil left from cooking the potato mixture you can use that, otherwise add a little more oil. Pour the egg mixture into the pan. Move the pan around to let the egg mixture run in under the potatoes and get to the bottom of the pan.

Cook for about 10 minutes until nearly set. Place under the preheated grill and cook for about another 10 minutes until the top is set and golden.

To make the salad: Meanwhile make salad. Combine the scallions, tomatoes, coriander, chilli, garlic, oil, lime juice, garam masala and season with salt and freshly ground black pepper. Mix well then and over nigella seeds, if using.

To serve: Cut the frittata into four wedges and serve along with the Tomato and Coriander Salad and some crusty bread.

For more inspirational recipes visit BordBia.ie/recipes