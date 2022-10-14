Search

14 Oct 2022

Busy weekend of soccer fixtures throughout south Tipperary

Action in FAI Junior Cup, FAI Youths Cup and Munster Youths Cup

St Michael's v Clonmel Town

Clonmel Town’s Alan O’Donnell (left) and Sean Murphy of St Michael’s in action during the Munster Junior Cup tie last week

It's another busy weekend on the local soccer scene, with the following fixtures for clubs in the Tipperary Southern and District League (TSDL) -

Saturday October 15

FAI Youths Cup 1st Round
Freebooters v Clonmel Town, 2pm

Munster Youths Cup, 1st Round
Clonmel Celtic v Mullinahone, 2:30pm M Corrigan
Bansha Celtic v Peake Villa, 2:30pm J O’Dwyer

TSDL Youths Division 1
Cullen Lattin v Slievenamon Celtic, 2:30pm J Lyons

TSDL Youths Division 2
Cashel Town v Cahir Park, 2:30pm M Jordan
Moyglass United v Donohill and District, 2:30pm M Duffy

Sunday October 16

FAI Junior Cup, 2nd Round
Clonmel Celtic v St Michael’s, 11:30am M Corrigan, J Lyons, M Jordan
Cullen Lattin v Moneygall, 3pm M Jordan
Killavilla United v Clodiagh Rangers
Shinrone United v Sallypark
Cashel Town v Rearcross, 3pm J Lyons
Killenaule Rovers v Wilderness Rovers, 11:30am J Maguire
Rosegreen Rangers v Cahir Park, 12pm E Ryan
Peake Villa v Clonmel Town, 3pm M Duffy, J O’Dwyer, J Maguire

Clonmel Credit Union Division 1
Mullinahone v Peake Villa, 12pm G Burke
Clonmel Town v Tipperary Town, 11:30am N Coughlan

Clonmel Credit Union Division 2
Galbally United v Suirside, 3pm G Ward
St Nicholas v Clerihan, 12pm M Freiberg

Clonmel Credit Union Division 3
Burncourt Celtic v Donohill and District, 3pm B O’Donoghue

Kilsheelan United v Two Mile Borris, 3pm N Coughlan
Bansha Celtic v Tipperary Town, 3pm M Freiberg
Cahir Park v Powerstown, 3pm E Ryan

Saturday October 22

Munster Youths Cup, 2nd Round
Ballymackey United v Clonmel Town

FAI Youths Cup, 2nd Round
Peake Villa v Freebooters or Clonmel Town
Cullen Lattin v Clonmel Celtic

TSDL Youths Division 1
Two Mile Borris v Bansha Celtic

TSDL Youths Division 2
Cahir Park v Moyglass United
Cashel Town v Mullinahone

Sunday October 23

Clonmel Credit Union Premier League
Vee Rovers v Cashel Town
St Michael’s v Bansha Celtic
Two Mile Borris v Wilderness Rovers
Clonmel Celtic v Peake Villa

Clonmel Credit Union Division 1
Peake Villa v St Michael’s
Old Bridge v Mullinahone

Clonmel Credit Union Division 2
Clerihan v Suirside
St Nicholas v Galbally United
Dualla v Cullen Lattin

Clonmel Credit Union Division 3
Moyglass United v Donohill and District
Burncourt Celtic v Powerstown
Kilsheelan United v Tipperary Town
Two Mile Borris v Cahir Park
Killenaule Rovers v Bansha Celtic

