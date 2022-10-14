Search

14 Oct 2022

Fundraiser for Tipperary teenager left paralysed following a freak accident

Can you help?

Can you help Corey and his family?

14 Oct 2022 3:33 PM

Towards the end of the previous school year in Cashel Community School, a young Transition Year student Corey Prendergast (pictured right) was left paralysed following a freak accident.

The 17-year-old was playing with his friends when he suffered a severe spinal injury. Corey is now currently undergoing treatment in the National Rehabilitation Hospital, Dún Laoghaire, Dublin as he begins his recovery.

To help provide some financial support for Corey and to show that we are here always supporting him as a school community, Cashel Community School is going to embark on a whole school fundraising walk on Friday, October 21 at 1pm.

The walk is a 6km route and there will be a garda presence, two trained first aid paramedics and 22 stewards on site to keep the walk as safe as possible.

It would be great if the community could get involved and donate to the GoFundMe page that was set up for Corey. Ideally if everyone could donate €10 or a family donated €20 that would make a huge difference. But all donations are welcome and whatever you can donate is much appreciated.

