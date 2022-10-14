Tipperary County Council wish two managers well on their retirement

Councillors and officials at this week's sitting of Tipperary County Council expressed their gratitude to two officials set to retire.

Director of Corporate, Human Resources, Climate Action and Environmental Services Claire Curley sat at her final meeting this week.

All councillors expressed their thanks and wished her the best.

Chief Executive Joe MacGrath said she had a "very proud career."

"I'd like to join with yourselves in messages of gratitude. She will be missed. I wish her and her daughter the very best," said Mr MacGrath.

Ms Curley thanked councillors and officials for their comments and for their support.

"It's been a privilege to work with you and in realising your vision for Tipperary," said Ms Curley.

Also leaving is District Administrator in Clonmel, Jim Dillon. Mr MacGrath thanked Mr Dillon for his service and his support.

"Thank you. You have been a great personal support too, and thank you for all your work and dedication," said Mr MacGrath.