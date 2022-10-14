Search

14 Oct 2022

'The pinker the better,' special fundraiser for breast cancer awareness at local hotel

14 Oct 2022 5:33 PM

At Talbot Fitness Clonmel they put the FUN in Fundraising!

And they want to invite you to "Dance for a Difference"!

Join them on October 18 for their charity event to highlight breast cancer awareness.

In conjunction with DJC Events, they will kick off the evening with some floor filling dance tunes and there will be a very special half time performance from two outstanding dancers coming out of retirement for this incredible cause.

DRESS CODE: PINK – The pinker the better, so shake off those pink wigs and feather boas they want to see them all!

There will be a raffle and great spot prizes on the night

Suitable for all levels and no experience needed! No booking required just show up!

Doors open at 7pm/€10 Entry Fee!

Raffle tickets available on the night and if you can’t make it on the night, then why not pick up a raffle ticket at the Leisure Reception desk from October 14.

For more information contact the #ZUMBAQUEEN Sandra at Talbot Fitness Clonmel on 052-6188733 or email talbotfitness@talbothotelclonmel.ie

