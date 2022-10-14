Temporary traffic lights will operate on rural road near Clonmel for two days next week

Tipperary County Council has announced that temporary traffic management measures will be put in place on the R689 road at Rathronan near Clonmel on Monday and Tuesday of next week.
Temporary traffic lights will operate on this road on October 17 and 18 between the hours of 8am and 6pm to facilitate the installation of new safety signage.
