14 Oct 2022

Thurles Farmers Market to host special Halloween Market

The event will take place on October 22nd

Thurles Farmers Market all set to host special Halloween Market

14 Oct 2022 7:33 PM

The potato harvest is almost complete and thoughts are turning to Halloween and Christmas.


Our special Halloween Market is on October 22nd with some nice seasonal elements – more details next week. Our Market runs from 9am to 12.30pm every Saturday morning at the Greyhound Stadium on the Nenagh Road.


TJ has some great fuel offers with delivery included so make sure to call in and book your winter fuel. Fruits and vegetables are plentiful and we should be grateful to have a such a wide choice – juices, jams, marmalades and honey too. At present we offer Gerry Ryan’s Fancy Honey from Dundrum, Tipperary Honey from Holycross and 3 different types of honey from Ballysloe.

The honey varies during the year depending on the blossoms the bees are visiting – paler colour from early summer or darker honey from blossoms from oak or chestnut trees. Crystallised honey is ideal to spread on toast as it is not so mobile – sources include blossoms from rapeseed oil, privet, dandelion etc.


A wide range of meats is also available – from roasts, to steaks, to burgers, puddings, sausages, - chicken, pork, beef or lamb. In addition, we also stock local milk and artisan butter. Plenty of eggs – duck or hen including eggs from hens reared on grass paddocks. Our baker offers a wide range of items including scones, tarts, breads, cakes, buns and quiches.


Our knitters aka, The Nutty Knitters, will be with us again on October 22nd
Our traders can take card payment or cash payment, custom orders and deliveries can also be arranged. There is plenty of free car parking available at the Greyhound Stadium.


Any queries re the market – please call 087 270 1689.

