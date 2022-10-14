Temporary traffic traffic lights to operate on a road near Clerihan for a day

Temporary traffic lights will operate on the R-688 at Ballinattin Lower near Clerihan on Monday to facilitate the installation of new safety signage.
Tipperary County Council says the traffic lights will be in place on this section of the R-688 between 8am and 6pm on October 17.
