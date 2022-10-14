The 'heartiest congratulations' to this Tipperary Chief Postman

File photo
Heartiest Congratulations to Richie Barry, Chief Postman, for many years and who has now retired. All hope you enjoy many years with your wife Sally and family and with good health to you all.
From the Cappawhite notes.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.