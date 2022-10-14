RESULTS: Here is what you thought about Irish Water’s ability to solve Tipperary’s supply issues
This week we asked readers in Tipperary:
Do you think Irish Water can fix Tipperary's water issues?
Compiling answers from Tipperarylive.ie, Nenaghlive.ie and Irelandlive.ie, the poll found 86.7% said no.
Of those who answered the poll 13.3% said yes. Nobody said they weren't sure.
NOTE: Based on a very small sample of readers.
