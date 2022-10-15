PICTURE: Congratulations to this garda from Thurles on a wonderful achievement
Edward Kennedy, Battacurra, Ballycahill, Thurles recently celebrated his Degree in Applied Policing with his parents John and Betty. The photo was taken in the University of Limerick. Garda Kennedy is currently stationed in Wexford town.
From News of the County in the Tipperary Star.
