Tipperary walking club hosts annual meeting and plans for walk in Silvermines

Nenagh Walking Club had a very successful AGM last Sunday in Killoran Hall.

Club president Cyril thanked everyone in attendance, and, indeed, all the members of Aonach ar Siúl for their participation in our walks which enriches our club in so many ways.

Club secretary Caitriona thanked all our walk leaders who put so much time and effort in to organising walks and always making sure that everyone has a safe and pleasant experience.

Club treasurer Marian is handing over the reins to Margaret Mellor and the members thanked Marian for all her great work over the last three years.

The meeting was followed by tea and scones and some beautiful music provided by members Noreen, Anne and Molly Spain.

This was a real treat to be serenaded as we all chatted in the lovely comfortable hall in Killoran. Thanks to everyone who made this happen.

Membership is now due for renewal and new members are more than welcome to join. Please go on aonacharsiul@gmail.com for details.



This Sunday, October 16, Lily will lead a three-hour hike on Silvermines ridge. Registration and more details on 087-7915001.