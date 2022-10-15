The Late John Dunphy, Castle Park, Thurles was a highly respected and gentle man

The late retired Garda, John Dunphy, Castle Park, Thurles and formerly of Cullohill, County Laois, who was laid to rest this week, has been quite appropriately described as a thorough gentleman.



Kind, considerate, with a great sense of humour, John - the Garda on the bike- was a popular man who enjoyed life, loved meeting people and was always willing to lend a helping hand to whoever needed it.



A former Laois senior hurler, John was a founding member of Dúrlas Óg Juvenile GAA club and would have delighted in seeing the Guard of Honour accorded him as his Remains entered the Catehdral of the Assumption for Requiem Mass on Monday morning. Indeed, it was also fitting that his Garda colleagues should perform a similar tribute as John left the Cathedral for the last time en-route to his final resting place in Durrow.



Apart from being a loyal and dedicated member of the Force, based locally in the Garda College, Templemore and in Thurles Garda Station, John was a great community man and his work for the Society of St Vincent de Paul went unheralded and was carried out a typical no-fuss and quiet manner - he was a true Vincentian who regularly put the needs of others ahead of his own.



John was also a great parishioner in Thurles, acting as Eucharistic Minister for many years and always willing to help out in whatever needed to be done.



John was also a keen card players, a gardener and could turn his hand to anything - an amateur mechanic, carpenter, toy-maker even, he loved pottering out-and -about and when he was able, was always working on some project or another.

A loving father to his children, he and his wife Marette delighted in their grandchildren and John was proud of their many achievements.



Together, John and Marette, a retired teacher of Scoil Ailbhe, Thurles, and well known for her choral work in St Joseph and St Brigid’s Church, Bóthar na Naomh, made Thurles their home. They were very happy living in the close knit community in Castle Park, where John was much loved and highly regarded - that regard was reflected in the great turnout as they came in droves to pay their final respects.



The regard in which the Dunphy family is held wa svery evident in the groundswell of sympathy and support which manifested since word of John’s demise became known.



To Marette, sons Aongus, Eoin and Lorcan, daughter Ailish, grandchildren, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, brothers Canon Larry (Urlingford) and Paddy (Cullohill), nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, former colleagues in An Garda Síochána, neighbours and many friends, sincerest sympathy is tendered.



A man of deep faith who had particlular devotion to the Rosary, John Dunphy has now returned to his Maker and to the Heaven he believed fervently in. May he enjoy rich rewards for his goodness and kindness as he walked amongst us all. Slán John.