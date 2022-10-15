Prison threat changes Tipperary defendant's mind towards engaging with probation services

A man who refused to engage with the probation services because he reckoned he could “handle things himself” changed his mind at Nenagh District Court when he learned that he could face a jail sentence.

Krzysztof Kostka, 40, of Copper Beech View, Roscrea, and No Fixed Abode, had pleaded at an earlier court to a litany of public order offences, including jumping into the swimming pool at Roscrea Leisure Centre and refusing to leave when asked by the lifeguards.

The gardaí had later found him asleep in a dressing room, the court was told.

The earlier court heard that the defendant, who had several previous convictions for public disorder, had a serious alcohol problem.

Mr Kostka had been remanded by Judge Elizabeth MacGrath for a probation report but when his case was called again last Friday, she was told he did not wish to engage with the probation services.

“It’s your right not to accept help and to refuse it,” said the judge.

However, when his solicitor, David Peters, explained the consequences, Mr Kostka said he would engage.

Judge MacGrath remanded him in continuing custody to November 21 to allow him begin the process of engaging with the probation services