Build-up to Clonmel Oil Chase at Powerstown Park gets underway

Fakir D’Oudairies on his way to winning last year’s Clonmel Oil Steeplechase. This year’s race will be run on Thursday November 17 at Powerstown Park
Clonmel Racecourse have announced details of this year’s Clonmel Oil Steeplechase.
It is due to take place at Powerstown Park on Thursday November 17.
This will be the 20th year of sponsorship by Clonmel Oil and the race has an illustrious roll of honour which includes household names like Dorans Pride, Beef Or Salmon, War Of Attrition, Sizing Europe and Douvan.
Last year’s race was won by the Joseph O’Brien-trained Fakir D’Oudairies, which followed up his Clonmel Oil Chase success with Grade 1 wins at Ascot and Aintree.
Eugene Cooney, Marketing Manager at Clonmel Racecourse, says they are looking forward to welcoming back a big crowd on November 17 for their feature race of the year, following two years of Covid restrictions.
Visit www.clonmelraces.ie for further details about the big day.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.