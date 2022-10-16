Road at railway crossing near Donohill to temporarily close for nearly two days

The R497 road at the XC133 Grange railway crossing near Donohill will be closed during the weekend of Saturday, November 26 and Sunday, November 27 to facilitate railway track improvements.
Tipperary County Council has issued a notice that is has made an order to temporarily close the road under Section 75 of the 1993 Roads Act between 5am on Saturday, November 26 and midnight on Sunday, November 27.
ALTERNATIVE ROUTES:
Traffic travelling from Tipperary Town on the R497 will be diverted towards Dundrum at Rosanna Road crossroads onto the R661 and R505.
Traffic travelling from Donohill will be diverted towards Dundrum on the R505 and R661 to Tipperary Town
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.