South Tipperary students have the chance to show leadership qualities

Clonmel Rotary President Paul Davey
Clonmel Rotary Club has launched its annual Youth Leadership Development competition for 2022, giving second level students the opportunity to show outstanding leadership qualities.
Students between the ages of 16 and 18 on March 31, 2023, can enter.
Information details and application forms have already been issued to post-primary schools in the south Tipperary catchment area.
Clonmel Rotary President Paul Davey said: “The competition starts at national level, moving to a regional section, with the winners then progressing to a national final.
“Over the past five years south Tipperary schools have enjoyed a remarkable run of success in the competition, with winning students gaining places on trips to parliaments in Dublin, Belfast and Brussels, and we are hoping for similar success this year.”
Clonmel Rotary Club educational officer Lesley Connolly is also looking forward to further success for local students and wishes the very best to all those taking part.
At local level, the event is kindly sponsored by Clonmel Credit Union.
