Tipperary Soccer Results - Wilderness Rovers now only Clonmel team remaining in FAI Junior Cup

Saturday, October 15
FAI Youth Cup, 1st Round
Freebooters 2 – 1 Clonmel Town
Munster Youth Cup, 1st Round
Clonmel Celtic 10 – 0 Mullinahone
Bansha Celtic 4 – 5 Peake Villa (AET)
TSDL Youths Division 2
Cashel Town 4 – 0 Cahir Park
Sunday, October 16
FAI Junior Cup, 2nd Round
Clonmel Celtic 0 – 1 St Michael’s
Cullen Lattin 2 – 0 Moneygall
Killavilla United v Clodiagh Rangers
Shinrone United v Sallypark
Cashel Town 1 – 0 Rearcross
Killenaule Rovers 1 – 3 Wilderness Rovers
Rosegreen Rangers 3 – 2 Cahir Park
Peake Villa 1 – 0 Clonmel Town
Clonmel Credit Union Division 1
Mullinahone 3 – 4 Peake Villa
Clonmel Credit Union Division 2
St Nicholas 4 – 1 Clerihan
Clonmel Credit Union Division 3
Burncourt Celtic 1 – 4 Donohill and District
Kilsheelan United 5 – 3 Two Mile Borris
Cahir Park 1 – 1 Powerstown
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.