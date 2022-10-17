Popular Tipperary Tractor Run taking place on Sunday - All welcome including Nifty 50's

The Duhill Tractor Run takes place on this Sunday next October 23 at 12 noon sharp.
The Duhill Tractor Run takes place on this Sunday next October 23 at 12 noon sharp.
The event starts from E21WC80.
The tractor run go towards the running costs of Duhill Hall. Tractors, Vintage Cars, Motor Bikes, Honda 50’s are all welcome.
All vehicles must be insured in the day. Spot prizes.
