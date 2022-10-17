Walkers in Tipperary Town invited to join eight week programme

Knockanrawley Resource Centre in Tipperary Town is organising an eight week walking programme
Failte Isteach and Suil Eile walking group starts this morning, Monday October 17, from Knockenrawley Resource Centre in Tipperary Town.
The walk starts at 10.30am. it is the start of an eight week walking programme.
Booking essential contact Teresa to book a place
062 52688
