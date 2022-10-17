Tipperary deaths and funeral details, October 17

Helen Ryan (née Roche)

St. Michael's Avenue, Tipperary Town, Tipperary

Ryan

(nee Roche)

St. Michael's Avenue

Tipperary Town

October 14th 2022

Helen

Predeceased by her son Ian. Sadly missed by her loving family, husband Dee, children Claire, Hazel, Justin, Erica, Ciara, Adrian, Cathal and Chloe, grandchildren, brothers, sister and extended family.

Rest in Peace

Mass for Helen will take place at 12 noon in St. Michael's Church, Tipperary, on Monday, October 17th 2022, followed by private cremation. No flowers, please

Mass may be viewed on http://www.stmichaelsparishtipperary.ie/

Maria McManus (née Daffy)

Shanakill, Roscrea, Tipperary / Silvermines, Tipperary

Formerly of Capparoe, Silvermines.

Peacefully, at home surrounded by her loving family.

Pre-deceased by her son Morrie, daughter Philly and brother John.

Deeply regretted by her children Pauraic, Catherine, Patricia, Niamh, Gráinne, Roisín, husband Paddy, sons-in-law Fabrizio, Kevin and Chris, grandchildren, Naoise, Bea, Donnacha, Amin, Theo, Cillian, Siobhán and Katie, her brother Maurice Daffy, nieces, nephews, relatives, good neighbours and many friends.

R.I.P.

Reposing at her residence (E53 CV67) on Monday evening from 5pm with prayers at 7pm. Private removal on Tuesday morning at 11.15 arriving in St. Cronan's Church, Roscrea, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining new cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to The Palliative Care.

Funeral mass can be viewed on http://www.stcronanscluster.ie/

Brian Bourke

Aisling House, Roscrea, Tipperary, E53 RH98 / Rathcabbin, Tipperary

Brian Bourke, Aisling House, Roscrea, Co.Tipperary and formerly of Graigue, Rathcabbin. Passed away peacefully, Friday, October 14th 2022. Predeceased by his loving parents Paddy and Teresa, his brothers John and Richard, his sisters Nuala and Dinah. Brian will be sadly missed by his loving brothers Eamonn and Gerry, his sisters Marian, Josie and Angela, his sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends, his Aisling House Family, Martina and Joan, the staff, extended staff and residents of St Anne's, in particular his long term companion, Tommy, who sadly passed away recently.

May He Rest In Peace

Lying in repose in Aisling House, Roscrea E53 RH98, Sunday 16th, from 5-7pm. Requiem Mass Monday 17th at 11am in Our Lady Queen of Ireland Church, Rathcabbin, followed by burial in Bonoham Cemetery. Mass can be viewed on https://premieravproductions.com/player/

John Shoer

Sallygrove, Nenagh, Tipperary

The death has occurred of John Shoer, Sallygrove, Nenagh, peacefully, in the loving care of Milford Hospice on October 16th 2022. Predeceased by his beloved wife Geraldine, brother Martin, sisters Breda, Elizabeth and Mary Ellen. Deeply regretted by his loving son Patrick, daughter in law Gemma, grandson Sean and granddaughter Aobha, brother Matthew and sister Bunty, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

R.I.P.

Reposing at Keller's Funeral Home, Nenagh, on Tuesday 18th from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving to St Mary of the Rosary Church on Wednesday 19th for funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in Lisboney Lawn Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice.

John's Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.nenaghparish.ie

Patrick Ryan

St Michael's Street, Tipperary Town, Tipperary

Ryan, St. Michael's Street, Tipperary Town, October 15th 2022, Patrick (Pat). Sadly missed by his loving family, wife Maureen, his children Connie, Marion, Patrick, Edward, Jennifer and Michael, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Whelan's Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary, on Monday evening, October 17th, from 5:30pm to 7pm. Mass for Pat will take place in St. Michael's Church, Tipperary Town, on Tuesday morning, the 18th of October 2022, at 12-30pm, and burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary Town,

Family flowers only.

Mass may be viewed on www.stmichaelsparishtipperary.ie

David McAvinchey

Moanfin, Kilruane, Nenagh, Tipperary

David McAvinchey M.B., B.Ch., B.A.O., F.R.C.S.I.

(Kilruane, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary)

Our beloved David died peacefully in the tender care of University Hospital Limerick on the 15th of October, 2022.

His death is deeply regretted by his loving wife Elizabeth (Cahill), sons Andrew, Paul, Shane and Gavin and his daughter, Claire. He will be sadly missed by his brother Kevin, his sisters Una and Betty, daughters-in-law Eva (Lennox), Rebecca (Feliciano), Christina (Connolly), his son-in-law, Joe Ryan, his sisters-in-law Irene (Clendennen), Jean (Cahill), and brothers-in-law Peter (Cahill) and Roy (Clendennen).

Cherished Grandad to Harmony, Rua, Oisin, Maebh, Ciarán, Aoibhe, Tadgh, Iarlaith, and Aidha who will miss him sorely. He will also be missed by his nieces, nephews, relatives, friends, and former colleagues.

David will be reposing on Monday, October 17th, from 5:00pm to 7:00pm in Kellers Funeral Home, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary. His funeral mass will take place on Tuesday at 11:00am in Kilruane Church, followed by burial in Kilruane Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. If you wish to make a donation, do so to a charity of your choice. For those who cannot attend, the funeral will be live-streamed on http://www.facebook.com/cloughjordanparish/

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.

Michael (Mick) Hurley

''Arra Villa'', Clonaslee, St. Conlon's Road, Nenagh, Tipperary / Lorrha, Tipperary

Michael (Mick) Hurley, "Arra Villa", Clonaslee, St. Conlon's Road, Nenagh, formerly of Boulagloss, Carrigatoher and late of Ballymacegan, Lorrha, October 15th 2022, peacefully, at home, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his parents John and Margaret Hurley, his brothers John, Tom and Br. Denis and his sister Beatrice Cleary. Much loved and sadly missed by his loving wife Jenny, children John, Mary, Margaret and Sarah, daughter-in-law Máire, sons-in-law Johann (Tambimuttu), Sean (McCabe) and Trevor (Kerley), his adored grandchildren Katie, John, Aidan, Doireann, Róisín, Ciara, Michael, Anthony and Tara, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, close neighbours and friends.

Reposing on Monday, at his home (E45 Y260), from 3pm until 7pm. Funeral arriving on Tuesday, to The Church of the Holy Spirit, Youghalarra (Newtown) (E45 HD98), for Funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in Youghalarra Cemetery. Mick's Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeiRofKwA96iCCDSHYYs2dg.

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

Michael Griffin

Marian Avenue, Borrisokane, Tipperary / Birr, Offaly

The death has occurred of Michael Griffin, Marian Avenue, Borrisokane and formerly of Birmingham and Birr. Predeceased by his wife May and infant son Michael. Sadly missed by his sons John and Denis, daughters-in-law Violet and Marie, grandchildren Denise, Eric and Stephen, great-grandchildren James ,Cormac, Ailish , Clodagh, Jamie and Josh, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law nieces, nephews and extended family.

Rest In Peace

Reposing on Tuesday evening at Sullivan's Funeral Home, Main Street, Borrisokane, from 5.30pm to 7pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to SS Peter and Paul's Church, Borrisokane, arriving at 10.45am, for funeral Mass at 11am, burial afterwards in Clonoghill Cemetery, Birr. Mass can be viewed on https://churchcamlive.ie/