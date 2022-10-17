Opportunity for Tipperary artists

A three month studio residency is on offer from Cahir Arts Studio
Contemporary visual artists are invited to apply to a new artist studio residency opportunity developed by Cahir Arts and Tipperary Arts Office.
The artist will work in Cahir Arts Studio, over a three month period- November 2022- Jan 2023.
Applicants MUST be born in or live in County Tipperary
Closing date: Wednesday 26th October 2022 at 12 noon.
For more info:
https://www.tipperarycoco.ie/cahir-artist-studio...
