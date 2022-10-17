Thurles Sarsfields football on the up as they qualify for county Junior A final

FBD Insurance County Junior A Football Championship Semi-Final

Thurles Sarsfields 0-9

Ballingarry 0-3

A strong second half display from Thurles Sarsfields carried them safely through to the FBD Insurance county junior A football final as they saw off the challenge of Ballingarry at Cashel on Saturday.

Ballingarry offered a stiff physical challenge but Sarsfields had that bit extra in terms of attacking options and that was enough to carry them through on a day and sod which did not lend themselves to free-flowing football. Both sides opted for a possession game but too frequently handling errors led to turn-overs in a game that never reached great heights but which was well contested all the way.

The south lads were in trouble by half-time as they trailed 0-2 to 0-3 having had the elements in their favour in the period. Paddy Creedon got Sarsfields off on the right note with a pointed free after a minute but subsequently scores were very slow in coming.

Aidan Ryan, Sarsfields best forward, doubled their advantage after 8 minutes and while Michael Ivors pointed a Ballingarry free in the 9th minute, Paddy Creedon restored Sarsfields two point advantage, again from a free after fourteen minutes.

There was much huffing and puffing by both sides subsequently, each enjoying spells of possession but neither presenting a serious threat in front of goal. Jack Pollard scored a second point for Ballingarry nearing the break but it was Sarsfields who led at half-time 0-3 to 0-2.

With the breeze to aid them on resuming, Sarsfields were in the driving seat but Ballingarry saw a goal-bound effort from Ian Ivors taken off the line in the 34th minute. What a goal then might have done for the south side is anybody’s guess.

Instead Sarsfields stretched their advantage with two great points from Aidan Ryan and at the start of the last quarter Liam McCormack put them four clear.

To add to Ballingarry’s woes they had Ian Ivors red-carded after 50 minutes, leaving them with a mountain to climb to stay in the championship.

Converted frees by Paddy Creedon and Kieran Costello had Sarsfields 0-8 to 0-2 ahead after 56 minutes and on their way to the final against Sean Treacys. Michael Ivors pointed for Ballingarry a minute later but in injury time Paddy Creedon pointed another free for a Sarsfields win that was not as comfortable as the scoreline might suggest.

That said, the better team won and deservedly so. This is a young Sarsfields outfit with lots of football in them and they coped well with the challenge posed by a competitive Ballingarry outfit.

Aidan Ryan was a key figure at full-forward, winning and distributing the ball intelligently in addition to which he kicked three great points from play.

Paddy Creedon got a lot of attention from the Ballingarry defence but still contributed well to the win. Michael Russell, Emmet Fogarty, Kieran Costello, and Henry Costello also figured prominently.

Scoring only one point from play over the hour is not championship winning form and so Ballingarry can have no complaints.

The loss of a player to a red card was a setback also but by that time the game was moving beyond them. Their commitment was admirable with Keith Cleere, Jack Fennelly, Jack Pollard, and Ian Ivors all working their socks off to keep their side in the game.

Thurles Sarsfields: Lorcan Cummins; Glen Kerrigan, Cathal Hayes, Emmet Fogarty; Luke Fogarty, Henry Fogarty, Conor Fogarty; Kieran Costello (0-1), James Armstrong; Darragh Stakleum, Paddy Creedon (0-4f), Eoin Long; David Burke, Michael Russell, Aidan Ryan (0-3).

Subs: Liam McCormack (0-1) for Long; Alex Moloney for L Fogarty; Michael Cahill for Burke, Paddy Stakelum for E Fogarty; Seanie Butler for Ryan.

Ballingarry: David Cashin; Thomas Pollard, Paul Butler, Jack Fennelly; Michael Ryan, Keith Cleere, Jack Kealy; Jack Pollard (0-1), Conor Vaughan; Thomas Walton, Ian Ivors, Declan Hayes; Michael Ivors (0-2f), Dickie Norton, Eoghan Pollard.

Subs: Conor Mangan for E Pollard; Ben Ruttle for Norton.

Referee: David Grogan (Aherlow)