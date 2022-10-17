Met Éireann issues yellow weather warning for Tipperary on Wednesday
Met Éireann has issued a yellow weather warning for Tipperary and six other counties on Wednesday, October 19.
The warning is for heavy rainfall overnight on Tuesday and into Wednesday.
Met Éireann expects the heavy rain may lead to localised flooding.
The yellow status warning is in place between 4am and 10pm on Wednesday.
The other six counties are Carlow, Kerry, Wexford, Kilkenny, Wicklow and Waterford.
