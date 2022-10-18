Tipperary deaths and funeral details, October 18

Brigid Trehy (née Walshe)

Kilnockin, Fethard, Tipperary / Ballinamult, Waterford

Trehy (nee Walshe) Brigid, Kilnockin, Fethard, Co Tipperary, and formerly of Curradoon, Ballinamult, Co. Waterford, October 17th 2022, peacefully in the kind care of the Medical 4 staff in Tipperary University Hospital, Clonmel. Predeceased by her husband Ned and her brother John. Deeply regretted by her son Michael and daughter Christina, daughter in law Cathy, son in law Gearóid, sister in law Nellie, grandchildren Jack, Eddie, Seán and Katie, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May she rest in peace.

Reposing in McCarthy's Funeral Home, Fethard, on Tuesday, October 18th, from 5.30pm with removal to the Holy Trinity Parish Church, Fethard at 7.30pm. The Funeral Mass will take place on Wednesday, October 19th, at 11.00am, followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery. The Mass can be watched online at parishchurch.net.

Teresa (Tessie) Stanley (née Gleeson)

Aspley, Nottingham, England and formerly of Cragg, Newport, Tipperary

Predeceased by her loving husband Tom (Coolbawn) and her brothers and sisters. Tessie will be sadly missed by her loving family, son Michael, daughters Ann, Janet and Maria, grandchildren Michael, Claire, Jack and Oran, sons in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May she rest in peace

Requiem Mass in St. Teresa of Lisieux Church, Kingsbury Drive, Aspley on Thursday 20th October at 10 am. Interment afterwards in Beeston Cemetery, Wollaton Road, Beeston.

The family would like to express their heartfelt appreciation to everyone for their kindness, prayers, mass offerings and support. The sacrifice of the Mass will be offered for your intentions.

Tony Quinn

Ballinwear, Nenagh, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Tony Quinn (Ballinwear, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary). Peacefully at home on October 17th 2022. Predeceased by his beloved wife Eileen, brother Mick, sisters Jenny, Mary and Una. Deeply regretted by his loving daughters Sinéad and Suzanne, son Michael, brother Ned, sons in law Brendan and Joe, daughter in law Eve and his adored grandchildren Emma, Kate, Ashling, Michael, Shane, Olivia, Jack and James, sisters in law, brothers in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Kellers Funeral Home, Nenagh on Wednesday,October 19th, from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving on Thursday morning to St Flannan's Church, Ardcroney at 10.45 am for funeral mass at 11a.m. with burial to follow in Ardcroney New Cemetery. For those who cannot attend, the funeral will be live-streamed on http://www.facebook.com/cloughjordanparish.

Patrick O'Neill

Ballinurra, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary / Clonmel, Tipperary

Patrick O'Neill, Ballinurra, Carrick on Suir and late of Elm Park, Clonmel, Co Tipperary, 17th October 2022, peacefully, in South Infirmary Victoria Hospital, Cork, surrounded by his loving family.

Funeral Arrangements Later

Ailbe COFFEY

Blackrock, Dublin / Newport, Tipperary

Peacefully on 16th October 2022 after a short illness. He will be dearly missed by his beloved wife, Kate, his children, John, Ailbe, Lisa and Maurice, their partners Theresa and Jean, his grandchildren Caitlin, Declan, Lucy and Thomas, his brother Jim, nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives and friends.

May Ailbe Rest In Peace

Funeral Mass will take place on Thursday morning at 10am in the Church of The Assumption, Tullamore. Burial after Mass, in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link

http://www.tullamoreparish.ie/component/content/article/63-twenty-fifteen/3594-mywebcam2

The Coffey family appreciate your respect, support and understanding at this time.

Sheila Burke (née Nee McGrath)

Main Street., Kildorrery, Cork / Cappawhite, Tipperary

Sheila Burke (nee Mcgrath). Main Street., Kildorrery and formerly of Cappawhite, Co. Tipperary. On October 16th 2022, peacefully in the presence of her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Laurence, sister of the late Sean and Laurence (Reish), devoted mother of Edmond, Tom and Michael, loving grandmother of Vanessa, Cara, Thomas, Senan and Ben. Sadly missed by her loving family, sisters Ann and Teresa, Brother Paddy, Brother-in-law Herbert,Sisters-in-law Mary and Nora, Daughters-in-law Aileen and Ruth, Nephews, Nieces, extended Family and Friends.

May She Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her residence Main Street. on Tuesday, 18th October, from 6pm to 7,30 pm, with removal to St Bartholomew's Church, Kildorrery. Requiem Mass on Wednesday, 19th October, at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-bartholomews-church

Mary Brennan (née Nolan)

Ard-na-Greine, Clonmel, Tipperary / Wexford

The death has occurred of Mary Brennan, formerly of Ballycanew, Co.Wexford and late of Rathkeeven Nursing Home, and Ard-na-Greine, Clonmel. Peacefully in the tender care of the staff at Tipperary University Hospital, Clonmel. Mary, wife of the late Pat, sadly missed by her loving sister Brigid, nieces, nephews, her step-family, extended family neighbours and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Fennessy's Funeral Home this Tuesday evening from 5 o'clock to 7 o'clock with removal on Wednesday morning to Ss.Peter & Paul's Church arriving at 8.50 o'clock for requiem mass at 9 o'clock which can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul.

Funeral thereafter to the Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Co. Cork for service at 12 noon.