Tipperary village has its own digital hub - low fee €40 for entire week

Ballyporeen village has a very low fee for a workstation of €10/day or €40 for the entire week.
DIGITAL HUB NOW READY
The Ballyporeen Digital Hub is also ready for use, it includes a desk, widescreen monitor and keyboard at each station. Full use of the hall's kitchen and bathrooms included.
We have a very low fee for a workstation of €10/day or €40 for the entire week.
Other arrangements also can be catered for.
Drop us an email and enquiries @ballyporeenhub.ie.
DIGITAL NOTICE BOARD
Ballyporeen Community Council's digital notice board in the hall is up and running and we would be more than delighted to promote local community news and businesses.
Please drop us an email to enquiries@ballyporeenhub.ie with a poster you would like to promote and if it is of local interest we will include it on our screen.
Looking forward to seeing you.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.