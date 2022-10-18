Adult voluntarily presents at Thurles Garda Station over alleged incident at U9 blitz

An Garda Síochána and the Munster Council of the GAA have launched separate investigations into an alleged assault of an U9 hurler at a Go-Games blitz in Dr Morris, Thurles at the weekend.

The incident took place at the Munster Council-organised event and allegedly resulted in an adult entering the playing field during the course of one of the 44 games at the venue and catching a young player around the throat/neck area, much to the shock of those present at the blitz.

It is understood that the youngster involved in the incident was not injured, but was very shaken by the actions of the adult.

Gardaí were contacted about the incident and attended the scene at Dr Morris Park where they conducted investigations into the happenings.

However, as the incident involves a minor (underage person) gardaí are not commenting on the issue at this stage, other than to say that the matter is under investigation.

We understand that an adult voluntarily presented at Thurles Garda Station later on Saturday evening in relation to the incident.

This very unfortunate incident has received huge national coverage since it became public knowledge and there has been much commentary about it on social media. Indeed, it, along with a number of other very high profile incidents across the country in the last few weeks have again brought the spotlight on the GAA.

Last week, the GAA through President Larry McCarthy, launched a new initiative aimed at generating an atmosphere of respect and tolerance towards referees and mentors - referees are to be feted and acknowledged at next weekend’s County Senior Hurling Final in Thurles as part of the initiative, while the GAA President will be in attendance for the big game between Kiladangan and Kilruane MacDonagh which is being broadcast on TG4.

The GAA has been quick to point out that the incident in Dr Morris Park, and indeed the other high profile incidents, while totally unacceptable, occurred in games which represent a tiny percentage of the number of games being staged throughout the country each and every weekend - the vast majority of games are run off without incident or without coming to national prominence for all the wrong reasons.

“Unfortunately these flash points get all the publicity and coverage, but there are hundreds of games going on throughout the country every weekend and they are not mentioned. That’s not to condone what has happened though - these situations have to be dealt with and they are through the GAA and through the gardaí where necessary,” a GAA official said this week.