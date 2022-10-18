The Nationalist wins 'Best Front Page' gong at Local Ireland Media Awards

The winners in this year’s Local Ireland Media Awards have been announced and The Nationalist won the “Best Front Page” gong.

The newspaper had received four nominations in all - a remarkable achievement by the Clonmel-based title.

Sixteen awards celebrating excellence in local news publishing were presented at a gala dinner in the Bloomfield House Hotel near Mullingar on Thursday night last.

The Nationalist won for its front page on March 18, 2021 after Rachael Blackmore became the first woman to win the Cheltenham Champion Hurdle.

The front was simply headlined: “Legend”. It also boasted a picture of the Killenaule woman on her mount, Honeysuckle, after the win.

The evening was hosted by celebrity sports commentator and journalist Marty Morrissey and sponsored by the National Lottery.

President of Local Ireland, Declan McGuire, said: “Local Ireland represents newspapers and online news publishers right across the country. I want to thank the National Lottery for their sponsorship of an event that reflects the valuable work that our journalists do.”

Executive Director of Local Ireland Bob Hughes said: “I want to thank the judges for the care they have taken in assessing more than 600 entries. It was great to have an opportunity for the sector to come together again to celebrate at our first in-person event in three years.”