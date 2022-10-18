PROPERTY: Excellent Clonmel townhouse 'renovated and decorated' now on sale

10 O’Connell Terrace, Clonmel, E91 XN80
Guide Price: €140,000
An excellent townhouse, which has been renovated and decorated to the highest standards.
Set back from the road, a panelled hall door leads to a light-filled hallway.
The sitting room has a cast-iron open fireplace.
The living-room has a solid-fuel stove and an archway leading to a large kitchen/diner extension, with fabulous fitted units.
From here a sliding door leads to a south west facing yard with a 12x8 workshop and onwards to a large garden. The entire ground floor has limestone tiling.
Upstairs are two bedrooms and a second bathroom.
The enclosed yard and large rear garden are an added bonus.
This is a great opportunity to purchase a good townhouse.
