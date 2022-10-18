Search

18 Oct 2022

'Kathleen was very much involved in our local community and a person of deep faith'

Tributes to Kathleen Quirke late of Nodstown

Tipperary Tipperary Tipperary

Rest in Peace

Reporter:

Lisa Stapleton

18 Oct 2022 12:33 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

The death occurred on Tuesday September 27 at University Hospital Clonmel of Kathleen Quirke late of Nodstown.

She was daughter of the late Thomas and Ellen Maguire both teachers in Golden National School.

After a long illness, first in Padre Pio Nursing Home Holycross and then in Clonmel she passed to her eternal reward at the age of 88.

She trained as a general nurse in St Vincent's Hospital Dublin and then proceeded to the Rotunda Hospital to do her midwifery training.

She spent 8 years nursing in St Joseph's Hospital Clonmel as it was known then before her marriage in 1966 to P Quirke, Nodstown.

In her adopted parish, Kathleen was very much involved in our local community and as a person of deep faith, participated in all church related activities.

She was also very artistic and has produced some nice paintings of local landmarks. Family was very important to her and her life in Nodstown was centred in supporting her husband on the family farm and in raising their 6 children. She enjoyed gardening, home baking and a game of poker.

In 2004, she was predeceased by her husband Paul affectionately known as P. Her remains which were reposing on Friday September 30 at Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home Thurles were removed to the church of the Immaculate Conception Boherlahan and on the following day after requiem mass, celebrated by Fr Joe Egan PP and assisted by Fr Joe Delaney, Fr John Duggan and Fr Aidan Crowley internment took place in Ardmayle cemetery.

She is survived by her 2 sons Paul and Thomas, her 4 daughters Margaret, Mary, Catherine and Anne-Marie, her brother Bryan, her sisters Eileen Power and Mary Corbett, also by daughter in law Martha, sisters in law Josie and Margaret, sons in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends to whom sincere sympathy is extended.

Peace to her Soul.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media