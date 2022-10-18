'Kathleen was very much involved in our local community and a person of deep faith'

The death occurred on Tuesday September 27 at University Hospital Clonmel of Kathleen Quirke late of Nodstown.

She was daughter of the late Thomas and Ellen Maguire both teachers in Golden National School.

After a long illness, first in Padre Pio Nursing Home Holycross and then in Clonmel she passed to her eternal reward at the age of 88.

She trained as a general nurse in St Vincent's Hospital Dublin and then proceeded to the Rotunda Hospital to do her midwifery training.

She spent 8 years nursing in St Joseph's Hospital Clonmel as it was known then before her marriage in 1966 to P Quirke, Nodstown.

In her adopted parish, Kathleen was very much involved in our local community and as a person of deep faith, participated in all church related activities.

She was also very artistic and has produced some nice paintings of local landmarks. Family was very important to her and her life in Nodstown was centred in supporting her husband on the family farm and in raising their 6 children. She enjoyed gardening, home baking and a game of poker.

In 2004, she was predeceased by her husband Paul affectionately known as P. Her remains which were reposing on Friday September 30 at Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home Thurles were removed to the church of the Immaculate Conception Boherlahan and on the following day after requiem mass, celebrated by Fr Joe Egan PP and assisted by Fr Joe Delaney, Fr John Duggan and Fr Aidan Crowley internment took place in Ardmayle cemetery.

She is survived by her 2 sons Paul and Thomas, her 4 daughters Margaret, Mary, Catherine and Anne-Marie, her brother Bryan, her sisters Eileen Power and Mary Corbett, also by daughter in law Martha, sisters in law Josie and Margaret, sons in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends to whom sincere sympathy is extended.

Peace to her Soul.