Search

18 Oct 2022

Mollie O'Donnell was 'a keen gardener who enjoyed growing flowers and her own vegetables'

Rest in Peace

Tipperary Deaths

So sad!

Reporter:

Lisa Stapleton

18 Oct 2022 2:33 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Death of Mollie O’Donnell: The death occurred on Monday, October 3 at Tipperary University Hospital Clonmel of Mollie O'Donnell (nee Flanagan) late of Dualla road, Cashel and formerly of Raheen, Dualla.

She was relict of the late Ned O'Donnell a native of Garranmore who predeceased her in 1990.

During their time in Dualla before they moved to Cashel in the early 1970s they were very much part of the local community and much loved by the older generation who enjoyed their hospitality and friendship. Mollie was a great homemaker and very resourceful.

As a keen gardener she enjoyed growing flowers and her own vegetables. In her retirement years in Cashel she was lovingly supported at home by her family. She was also very creative.

She enjoyed knitting and baking and up to recent times she baked Christmas cakes for family and friends. Above all she was a great conversationalist and last August she celebrated her 97th birthday. 

Her remains were reposing on Wednesday September 5 at Devitts Funeral Home Cashel and on the following day after requiem mass in St John the Baptist Church Cashel celebrated by Fr Pat Byrne and assisted by Monsignor James Ryan Cashel internment took place in Cormac's Cemetery. 

She is survived by her daughter Kathleen Moloney and 2 sons Eamonn and Willie, her son in law James and daughter in law Jayne also by Edwina Moloney (granddaughter), Caitlyn Mollie and Amelia Grace (great grandchildren), nephews, nieces, relatives and friends to whom sincere sympathy is extended.

 

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media