Mollie O'Donnell was 'a keen gardener who enjoyed growing flowers and her own vegetables'

Death of Mollie O’Donnell: The death occurred on Monday, October 3 at Tipperary University Hospital Clonmel of Mollie O'Donnell (nee Flanagan) late of Dualla road, Cashel and formerly of Raheen, Dualla.

She was relict of the late Ned O'Donnell a native of Garranmore who predeceased her in 1990.

During their time in Dualla before they moved to Cashel in the early 1970s they were very much part of the local community and much loved by the older generation who enjoyed their hospitality and friendship. Mollie was a great homemaker and very resourceful.

As a keen gardener she enjoyed growing flowers and her own vegetables. In her retirement years in Cashel she was lovingly supported at home by her family. She was also very creative.

She enjoyed knitting and baking and up to recent times she baked Christmas cakes for family and friends. Above all she was a great conversationalist and last August she celebrated her 97th birthday.

Her remains were reposing on Wednesday September 5 at Devitts Funeral Home Cashel and on the following day after requiem mass in St John the Baptist Church Cashel celebrated by Fr Pat Byrne and assisted by Monsignor James Ryan Cashel internment took place in Cormac's Cemetery.

She is survived by her daughter Kathleen Moloney and 2 sons Eamonn and Willie, her son in law James and daughter in law Jayne also by Edwina Moloney (granddaughter), Caitlyn Mollie and Amelia Grace (great grandchildren), nephews, nieces, relatives and friends to whom sincere sympathy is extended.