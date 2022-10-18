Garda investigate theft of lawnmower from garage near Tipperary Town

A lawnmower was stolen from the garage of a house near Tipperary Town last Wednesday, October 12.
The red coloured lawnmower, valued at approximately €400, was stolen from the garage located at Fawnagown, Bansha Road, Tipperary sometime between 8am and 5pm that day.
A Tipperary Garda Station spokesman appealed to anyone with information that may assist their investigation into this theft to contact the station at (062) 80670.
