Tipperary athlete hoping her impressive form is enough for international call up

The Autumn Open Cross Country was held in Abbotstown on Sunday last and Dundrum AC's Dymphna Ryan put in another superb performance.
The Autumn Open Cross Country was held in Abbotstown on Sunday last, October 16.
Dundrum Athletic Club had two athletes competing. Dymphna Ryan competed in the Masters race, which was over 6km.
She won the O40 race in 22:07. This win might lead to Dymphna being selected for the Nations League Cross Country to represent Ireland who will be competing against England, Scotland and Wales.
Kevin Moore took part in the Senior race over 7.5km. He had a fine run to place 19th in 23:39.
Well done to both athletes who are competing amongst the best in the country and holding their own.
