18 Oct 2022

Carrick Davins GAA Club announces date for its Centenary Social

Carrick Davins GAA Club news

Aileen Hahesy

18 Oct 2022 8:33 PM

Carrick Davins GAA Club’s Centenary Social will take place in The Carraig Hotel on Saturday, November 19.

The celebration will include a four-course meal followed by dancing, with music by Supersoul Machine.

It’s sure to be a great evening and the Davins Club hopes to see all its members there.

Numbers are limited so people wishing to attend are urged to contact Antoinette to reserve tickets as soon as possible.

In other club news, U11 players competed in a football blitz in Killenaule GAA Club last Sunday.

The Juvenile Academy continues on Mondays at 6.30pm at the all-weather pitch. The Academy and U9 teams are focusing on football until the end of the year.

The jackpot wasn’t won in last week’s Juvenile Lotto draw. Numbers were: 05,11, 14,21. Nine people matched three numbers and won €25 each.

