Tipperary Rugby: Never-say-die Kilfeacle win in Waterpark with last play of the game

Munster Junior Rugby Division 1

WATERPARK 11 KILFEACLE & DISTRICT 17

On Sunday last Kilfeacle and District RFC travelled to Waterpark RFC for their meeting in the Munster Junior Rugby Division 1. The weather was very wet, with a strong wind blowing and conditions underfoot very slippery. These sides have met once this year already in the Mansergh Cup at Morrissey Park, when Waterpark came out on top by 26-10.



Waterpark started with a sense of urgency and had the better of the earlier exchanges and managed to put some good phases of play together. Within two minutes they had earned and converted a penalty from just inside the Kilfeacle 22. This was the only score in the first half, with the conditions playing havoc with the flow of the game.



Kilfeacle did have the lion’s share of the possession and territorial advantage but numerous forced and unforced errors unfortunately meant that no points were registered on the board. Kilfeacle were definitely the happier of the two sides, having played into a very strong wind and driving rain.



After just three minutes of the second half the visitors had levelled with a well-taken penalty from Luke Heuston.



On the 50th minute mark Kilfeacle were awarded a penalty just inside their own half. Scoring opportunities were at a premium so an attempt at goal was signalled. Luke Heuston launched a monstrous effort that was aided by the strong wind. Agonisingly for Kilfeacle it struck the centre of the crossbar and rebounded into the waiting arms of the grateful Waterpark full back, who took advantage a flatfooted Kilfeacle team to gain valuable yards for his team and take them into the opposition’s half. This was the start of the best period of play for Waterpark, which lasted 10 minutes and ended in them breaching the Kilfeacle rearguard to score an unconverted try in the corner. This brought the score to 8-3 in favour of the home side.



As the second half progressed Kilfeacle started to come into the game more and began to look menacing with some sustained possession and good phases of play. In the 65th minute Kilfeacle’s Darren Lowry went on a fantastic solo, which saw him burst through Waterpark’s defensive line to score under the posts. Luke Heuston converted and Kilfeacle had edged into the lead, 10 -8.

With 10 minutes remaining Waterpark were camped on their opponents’ tryline. Try as they did, they were not able to break down Kilfeacle’s stubborn defence. Waterpark then won a penalty on the 22 metre line directly in front of the goal posts, which they successfully kicked to go 11-10 in front.



Kilfeacle then made their way up the pitch but it was a very slow advance and now the clock was against them. When the referee signalled that only one minute remained, Kilfeacle were awarded a scrum on the halfway line. What followed was a five-minute period of unbroken play, during which Kilfeacle controlled the ball and wore down their opposition.

After 23 phases of play and numerous carries by backs and forwards alike Kilfeacle had created space on the wing for Killian Noonan to run at his opposite number. Killian sidestepped his opponent and then brushed off the full back’s last ditch tackle to score a very impressive try under the posts. Many of Waterpark’s player sank to their knees in despair. Luke Heuston converted with ease to scenes of jubilation as the referee sounded the final whistle.



The score was a victory to Kilfeacle by 17 points to 11. Kilfeacle and District’s next match is a home game against Abbeyfeale RFC in the Challenge Cup first round on this Sunday, October 23 at 2.30pm.



Kilfeacle’s squad: Diarmuid O’Donnell, Sean McGrath, Adam O’Connell, Simon Barry, Jack McLoughlin, Cormac Ryan, Brian Barlow, Kevin Kinnane, Rares Stoica, Timmy Clarke, Ben White, Gavin Heuston, Luke Heuston, Conor O’Sullivan, JJ Cooney, Keelan O’Connor, Darren Lowry, Killian Noonan, Fiachra O’Grady, Brian Barron, Brendan Barron and Kevin Doyle.