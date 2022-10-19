Tipperary deaths and funeral details, October 19

Richard (Dick) Walsh

31 St Nicholas' Park, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary, E32 XD54

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Pat, children Leighann, Patrice, Richard, Ciara and Evan, brother Nicholas, sisters Ger, Kay, Ber, Trisha and Maureen, sisters in law, brothers in law, sons in law Kieran, John and Mick, grandchildren Gavin, Leah, Luke, Conor, Liam, Aoibhin, Cian, Saoirse, Lexie, Corrine, Jack, Tiernan, Fiadh, Evie, Meadow, Louie and Ollie, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May Dick rest in peace

Reposing at his Home on Thursday, the 20th October, from 5pm to 6.30pm. Arriving at St Nicholas' Church, Carrick-on-Suir on Friday, the 21st October, for requiem Mass at 10.30am followed by burial afterwards in St Mary's Cemetery.

Brigid REDMOND (née Garrett)

Oliver Plunkett Park, Cashel, Tipperary / Thurles, Tipperary

Formerly of Killinan, Thurles, Co. Tipperary. October 18th 2022, unexpectedly at home. Brigid, deeply regretted by her loving husband Patsy, daughter Caroline, son P.J., daughter-in-law Avril, son-in-law Niall, grandchildren Lauren and Molly, brother-in-law Jimmy, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing at Devitt’s Funeral Home this Wednesday evening 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday in St. John the Baptist Church, Cashel at 12.00noon and can be viewed on https://churchcamlive.ie/cashel-parish-stream/ followed by Burial in Cormac’s Cemetery.

Michael (Mikey) Kennedy

Ballinacarriga, Kildimo, Limerick / Nenagh, Tipperary

Michael Kennedy, Ballinacarriga, Kildimo, County Limerick and formerly of Pallasbeg, Newtown, Nenagh, County Tipperary, October 17th 2022, peacefully, at Milford Care Centre, predeceased by his parents Patrick and Margaret Kennedy (nee O'Dwyer) and his brother Pakie. Sadly missed by his loving sisters Josie and Mary, nieces, nephews, cousins, the Salmon family Brigid, Erika, Aaron and Kayla, neighbours and friends.

Reposing on Wednesday at Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh (E45 WF59), from 6pm with rosary at 7.30pm. Funeral arriving on Thursday to The Church of the Holy Spirit, Youghalarra (Newtown) (E45 HD98), for Funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in Youghalarra Cemetery. Michael's Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeiRofKwA96iCCDSHYYs2dg

Kathleen Foley (née Rafter)

Drangan Village, Drangan, Tipperary

Foley (née Rafter), Kathleen, Drangan, Co Tipperary, October 17th 2022, at Willowbrook Lodge Nursing Home. Predeceased by her husband Jim. Deeply regretted by her sons Sean and Chris, sisters Eileen (Ford) and Margaret (McParland), brothers Tom and John, daughter in law Mairead, grandchildren Cathal, Clodagh and Donncha, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May she rest in peace.

Reposing at McCarthy's Funeral Home, Fethard, on Thursday October 20th from 5.00pm with removal at 7.30pm to arrive at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Drangan, at 8.00pm. The Funeral Mass will take place at 11.00am on Friday followed by burial in St Mary's (Old Cemetery) Drangan immediately afterwards.

Michael Blaise Wheeler

Surrey, England / Sue Ryder House, Nenagh & formerly of St. John's Terrace, Nenagh, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Michael Blaise Wheeler (Sue Ryder House, Nenagh & formerly of St. John's Terrace, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary & Surrey, England) October 17th 2022 peacefully in the loving care of Nenagh hospital. Predeceased by his parents David & May & brother Louis. Deeply regretted by his loving sister Mary cousins relatives & many friends in Sue Ryder House.

Reposing at Keller's Funeral Home, Nenagh, on Thursday evening from 5pm to 6pm. Funeral arriving on Friday morning at 10.45am for funeral Mass at 11am, followed by cremation in Shannon Crematorium.

May He Rest in Peace

Michael's Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.nenaghparish.ie

Susan & Maura, Hanlon & Hogan

Birmingham and late of Athassel Bungalow, Golden, Tipperary

The deaths of Susan Hanlon & her mother Maura Hogan (née Meskell) took place in Birmingham on 17th July & 6th April 2022 – late of Athassel Bungalow, Golden, Co Tipperary.

Deeply regretted by their loving daughter/granddaughter Karen (Joyce) & her husband John & children Aoife & Eamonn, relatives, extended family & friends.

May They Both Rest in Peace

A committal service for the burial of ashes for both Susan and Maura will take place in Golden Cemetery on Sunday (October 23rd) after 11.00 am Mass which can be viewed on https://churchcamlive.ie/goldenparish

Charlie Thomas Barry

Araglin, Cork / Golden, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Charlie Thomas BarryGolden, Araglin, Ovens, Tipperary, Cork.

Charlie passed away unexpectedly in Cork University Maternity Hospital on Sunday 16th October. Sadly missed by his heartbroken parents Breda & Mitch, late grandmother Marian, grandparents Denise & Mick, Tom and his partner Evelyn, great grandparents Joyce and Jerry, aunts and uncles Marie & Michael, Maurice & Roisin, Tom & Shauna, Grainne & Scott & Niall, cousins Freya, Sophie, Juliet, Marian, and Michael, extended family, friends and relatives.

‘Charlie, the one we longed for

Was swiftly here and gone.

But the love that was planted,

Is a light that still shines on.

And though our arms are empty,

Our hearts know what to do.

For every beating of our hearts

Says that we love you.’

Visitation at Ronayne's Funeral Home Fermoy Thursday 5.30pm - 7.30pm. Mass of the Angels Friday at 11.00am in the Church of the Blessed Sacrament Golden burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please.