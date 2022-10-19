Tipperary TD backs the community campaign to reopen the pool at Templemore Garda College

Tipperary TD Michael Lowry has backed a local campaign to reopen the swimming pool in Templemore to children one night a week.

He said numerous people have spoken to him about the closure.

Mr Lowry said one local woman told him they are concerned about their children's access to swimming lessons which is a lifesaving skill.

The TD said he had contacted the OPW and the Garda College to endorse the community's call for children's lessons to be resumed weekly under the supervision of a qualified and experienced local lifeguard and coach.

"Traditionally, the Garda College swimming pool has been enjoyed by local people. In fact, this has been the case since as far back as 1965. The pool fulfils a vital role in Garda training, but outside of those hours, people paid a small fee to use the facility as their swimming pool is in Thurles. Generations of families learned to swim in the pool," says Mr Lowry.

Mr Lowry said he does not believe the children's lessons would impact the running of the college as the recruits go home on Friday nights.

He said that the feeling locally is if it closes for the winter, the pool will not reopen.