BIG READ: Cappawhite National School facilities 'the envy of many'

I had the opportunity recently to visit Cappawhite National School, to view their new Sonas building, a new ASD suite, which was completed in August 2020.

Alice Flynn, principal of Cappawhite NS, showed me around the school and gave me the opportunity of taking some photographs of their facilities.

The official opening of the facility was conducted by Anne Fay, a past pupil of the school and current Chairperson of the Catholic Primary School Management Association, on Friday, September 30.

Ms Flynn told me that they had received sanction from the Building Section of the Department of Education in late 2017 to construct an ASD suite, consisting of two classrooms, sensory room, kitchenette, quiet rooms and enclosed play area.

Construction of the building commenced in May 2019 and was completed in August 2020.

Ms Flynn said that it was a privilege to have both these special classes in the school. The pupils, who travel from as far as Limerick City, bring such joy and delight.

The pupils are really fortunate to have such a beautiful building and to have such wonderful staff looking after them and she wished to acknowledge the wonderful, caring work that goes on in both classes on a day-to-day basis and to thank the entire staff for assisting with all the pupils in providing an inclusive education in Cappawhite National School.

Ms Flynn also brought me outside to show me their new astro turf pitch, their climbing wall and their GAA pitch which has a new mural painted very appropriately on the wall behind the goal.

The school grounds appear greatly enhanced as a result of murals painted both externally and internally and through development of other facilities including a running track, a school playground with play equipment and the new astro turf pitch.

Great credit is due to the principal, staff and Board of Management of Cappawhite National School on their magnificent facilities.

Under the auspices of the Board, the school has become transformed over the past number of years. They have not only completed this building extension, but their school grounds have been greatly enhanced and their school complex must certainly be the envy of many other schools around the country.

It was wonderful to look in on the ASD classes and to witness the passion and drive of the teachers.

It was also noticeable that the pupils in all classes have embraced the Sonas pupils like any other member of the Cappawhite NS community, just like it should be.

Continued success to Cappawhite NS for the future.