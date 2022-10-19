Tipperary injury clinic at reduced service as Limerick hospital ED under pressure

The Nenagh Injury Unit is operating a reduced service today, Wednesday October 19, due to temporary staffing deficits exacerbated by Covid-19, according to University Hospital Limerick Group.

Nenagh Injury Unit is seeing review patients only with new patients are being redirected to Ennis Injury Unit (8am -8pm) and St John’s Injury Unit (8am-7pm).

Nenagh Injury Unit will resume normal service on Thursday, October 20, (8am-8pm).

The reduction comes as UHLG has asked people not to travel to University Hospital Limerick due to pressure on its Emergency Department.

The Emergency Department (ED) at University Hospital Limerick is currently managing high volumes of patients presenting and members of the public are advised to consider all alternatives before attending ED, they said in a statement.

Over 270 patients have attended the ED on consecutive days, compared to an average of 210 daily attendances last year.

"We are currently caring for high volumes of frail elderly patients and other patients with complex care needs. People with less urgent care needs are advised to expect long delays at the ED today," they said.

As of 8am this morning at UHL, a total of 36 admitted patients were waiting in its Emergency Department for an inpatient bed.

"We are working to ensure that care is prioritised for the sickest patients. As part of our escalation plan, additional ward rounds, accelerated discharges and identification of patients for transfer to our Model 2 hospitals are all underway," they announced.

However, patients who are seriously ill or injured or worried that their life is in danger must continue to attend the ED where they will be treated as a priority.

Less acutely unwell patients are asked to first consider attending Injury Units, GPs, out-of-hours GP services and pharmacists before attending ED.