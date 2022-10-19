New Tipperary U20 football manager chosen to replace departed Paddy Christie

The Tipperary U20 footballers new management team has been revealed ahead of preparations for the 2023 season.
Niall Fitzgerald of Moyle Rovers ratified as new Tipp Under 20 Football manager, with Paddy O'Gorman, Paddy O'Flaherty and Kevin Mulryan remaining as selectors from Paddy Christie's management team, joined by Cian Maher and Alan Moloney.
Christie left the role earlier this year after taking on a new challenge of becoming the Longford senior football manager.
