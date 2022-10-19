Search

19 Oct 2022

A Clonmel road is to be closed for four days in early November

Road closure

Reporter:

Aileen Hahesy

19 Oct 2022 12:33 PM

Tipperary County Council has made an order under the 1993 Roads Act to temporarily close the R671 Dungarvan Road, Clonmel for four days in early November to facilitate road works. 

The road will close from 8am on Tuesday, November 1 to 6pm on Friday, November 4. 

ALTERNATIVE ROUTES:
Travelling east towards Old Bridge:
Traffic on the R665 Dungarvan Road will be diverted onto Convent Road. At the junction with the R885, traffic will be diverted left onto Abbey Road. Traffic will continue on the R885 until the Cahir Road roundabout where it will be diverted east onto the N24 towards Waterford. Traffic will continue on the N24 until the Moangarriff roundabout, where it will be diverted onto the R707 Davis Road into Clonmel. Traffic will be diverted onto R671 Waterford Road over the Gas House Bridge to Raheen Road.

Travelling west towards Old Bridge:
Traffic on the R671 Raheen Road will be diverted over Gas House Bridge to the junction with R707 Davis Street where it will be diverted right towards Waterford. At the Moangarriff roundabout, traffic will be diverted onto the N24 travelling towards Limerick. Traffic will continue on the N24 until the Cahir Road roundabout where diversions will be in place onto the R885 Cahir Road/Abbey Road. Traffic will be diverted right onto the R665 Convent Road for the Dungarvan Road/Old Bridge.

News

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

