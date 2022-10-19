Search

Great spooky events planned for Scare in Cahir - Be advised bring your torch too!

The Scare in Cahir promises to be a very spooktacular time around the town.

Just a reminder to all of the events planned for Scare in Cahir.


Into The Wild takes place over Saturday, October 29 and Sunday, October 30.


There are lots of events on October 29 so firstly get your entries ready for the Pumpkin Carving Competition as there are lots of prizes to be won. The Pumpkin Carving Competition is now open for bookings, so book your tickets now!

The popular pumpkin carving competition entries will be accepted on Saturday, October 29 at Cahir Farmers’ Market.


On Saturday, October 29 there is also the Spooky Character Competition and the Magic, Myths and Mystery with renowned storyteller Eddie Lenihan on the day as well as Step Into the Wild, the Animal Road show that has a variety of exotic creatures featured in a safe and entertaining way everyone can experience close encounters with handling opportunities too! Their selection includes lizards, snakes, owls, tortoises and much more. It’s time to get excited!

Popular Tipperary Tractor Run taking place on Sunday - All welcome including Nifty 50s


Tickets for Scare In Cahir: Into The Wild are now SOLD-OUT but please get in touch if you have tickets and cannot come. This is a ticketed event that takes place on October 30 from 5-8pm in the dark of night on the Woodland trail, so walk the Spooktacular trail and meet our strange and scary characters along the way! This is an outdoor event. With Prizes for Best Dressed.

Torches are required and this is a ticket only event with Ticket only valid for time stated. This is a free event.
For all tickets see www.eventbrite.ie


There will be donation boxes to support ongoing insurance and maintenance costs of the Cahir Playground. Friends of The Playground Cahir social media will have the most up to date information. Special thanks to Tipperary County Council, Creative Ireland programme and SICAP (Social Inclusion Community Activation Programme) for supporting the programme of events.

