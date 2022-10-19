Search

19 Oct 2022

Disability awareness day highlighted in Clonmel by Make Way campaign

Disability awareness day highlighted in Clonmel by Make Way campaign

Stephanie O’Callaghan (Healthy Communities), Tony Warren (Clonmel & District Wheelchair Society), Gerard Quigley (Tipperary County Council), Garda Eoin Philpott (Clonmel Garda Station), Elaine

Reporter:

Eamon Lacey

19 Oct 2022 1:33 PM

A day of action has highlighted barriers people with disabilities face as they try to go about their business in town centres every day.

Make Way Day ,a campaign that brings the disability and wider community together to consider the needs of people with disabilities in public spaces, was held recently.
It Is led by the Disability Federation of Ireland and was a unique collaboration across Ireland and the voluntary and local government sectors. 

The top three obstacles that stop people with disabilities are cars and bins on footpaths and the illegal parking of bicycles.
 Áine Roche, Healthy County Co-Ordinator, and Stephanie O’Callaghan, Healthy Communities, highlighted the campaign by parking a vehicle incorrectly and also parking in a disabled space without a permit outside the civic offices in Clonmel to highlight the difficulties it can cause everyday for people who need these spaces.

Opportunity for Tipperary artists

Cahir Arts Studio

The message of the day was, “Hey, this blocks my way.”

The campaign went viral on the day encouraging people to post photos.
Áine Roche said the placing of barriers in the town centre had an enormous negative impact on people with disabilities.

“People with disabilities are being denied the opportunity to conduct their buisiness in town centres because of inconsideration and lack of awareness,”said Áine Roche.
She said that it takes a huge effort by people with disabilities to actually organise themselves and prepare to go to a town centre to carry out essential tasks.

“In a lot of cases, because of obstructions and people taking up disabled parking spaces that should be left free, people with disabilities have to turn around and go home again without being able to do what they needed to do,” said Áine.
“Hopefully we have raised more awareness of the issues because of the day of action,” said Áine.

