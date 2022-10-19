Tipperary gardaí suspect organised criminal gangs are behind spate of alcohol thefts
A series of thefts of large quantities of alcohol from shops in the Nenagh Garda District have been reported to local gardaí over recent weeks.
The latest occurred on Friday of last week when a total of four off-licence areas in shops were targeted.
Sgt Declan O’Carroll of Nenagh Garda station said gardaí suspect that an organised crime group is behind the crimes.
