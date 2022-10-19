CONGRATULATIONS: Tipperary school wishes this teacher 'every happiness' on his retirement

After a long and very happy career at Presentation Ballingarry, Mr Fergal Daly visited all the class groups to say goodbye to the students of 2022.
Mr Daly has taught Maths, Physics and Science at Presentation Ballingarry and trained many teams during his time at the school.
Principal Ms Cahill and Deputy Principal Mr Brian Moran made a presentation on behalf of the Board of Management to Mr Daly to mark his retirement.
He will be deeply missed by his colleagues and students, and we wish him every happiness for the years ahead.
Contributed by Presentation Ballingarry to School Days in the Tipperary Star.
